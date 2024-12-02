in Executive Moves, News

Cadmus Appoints Jeff Smith as Senior Vice President

Jeff Smith / The Cadmus Group
Cadmus has named Jeff Smith as senior vice president following the company’s acquisition of technology consulting firm Ventera, where Smith was an executive vice president responsible for leading the company’s government services unit.

The new SVP announced the appointment in a recent LinkedIn post.

Speaking about the finalized acquisition, Cadmus said in October that the purchase of Ventera will expand digital transformation offerings for government and private sector companies and establish a new technology solutions division focused on the health care, finance, media and communications markets. As a former Ventera EVP, Smith had been responsible for overseeing the same business unit within the new division.

The executive served Ventera for over two decades. Before joining the company, he spent nearly seven years as a vice president at Prometheus and over three years as a senior associate at Coopers & Lybrand, which merged with Price Waterhouse in 1998.

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn University and a master’s degree in information technology management from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce.

Written by Kristen Smith

