C3 AI Partners With ECS to Modernize Army Intelligence Operations

C3 AI has teamed up with IT systems integrator ECS to carry out a task order calling for the modernization of the U.S. Army’s intelligence information collection and management systems .

The team will deploy C3 AI Decision Advantage, an artificial intelligence-enabled application suite for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control that is designed to enhance intelligence tasking, collection, processing and dissemination, C3 AI said Tuesday.

John Heneghan , president of ECS and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said, “Combining our expertise in cybersecurity, data integration, and enterprise IT solutions with cutting-edge AI tools like C3 AI Decision Advantage will enable the U.S. Army to streamline its intelligence collection processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance decision-making in complex environments.”

The companies will also work on digitize collection management workflows as well as deliver tactical and expeditionary tools to meet the commanders’ information needs.