C3 AI Partners With ECS to Modernize Army Intelligence Operations

C3 AI has teamed up with IT systems integrator ECS to carry out a task order calling for the modernization of the U.S. Army’s intelligence information collection and management systems.

The team will deploy C3 AI Decision Advantage, an artificial intelligence-enabled application suite for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control that is designed to enhance intelligence tasking, collection, processing and dissemination, C3 AI said Tuesday.

John Heneghan, president of ECS and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said, “Combining our expertise in cybersecurity, data integration, and enterprise IT solutions with cutting-edge AI tools like C3 AI Decision Advantage will enable the U.S. Army to streamline its intelligence collection processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance decision-making in complex environments.”

The companies will also work on digitize collection management workflows as well as deliver tactical and expeditionary tools to meet the commanders’ information needs.

Written by Kacey Roberts

