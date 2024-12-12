C3 AI, Collins Aerospace Partnership Eyes Defense, Intel Market Opportunities

Artificial intelligence company C3 AI announced on Wednesday an enhanced partnership agreement with RTX business Collins Aerospace to provide AI-powered tools to the defense and intelligence sectors.

Thomas Siebel, C3 AI’s CEO, said in a press release issued Wednesday that the expanded collaboration highlights the companies’ shared goal of supporting federal agencies’ AI capabilities for better decision-making and mission readiness. “Together, we are accelerating a transformative shift that will redefine how national security and defense are achieved in the modern era,” he added.

Tools for Deployment in the Partnership

C3 AI will deploy in the partnership the applications in its defense and intelligence suite, such as C3 AI Readiness and C3 Generative AI. Collins Aerospace, on the other hand, will contribute its open and modular connectivity systems designed for rapid technology insertions and increased mission flexibility.

“By combining our expertise in mission-critical systems with C3 AI’s advanced AI platform and applications, we are equipping federal agencies with the tools they need to act decisively, enhance situational awareness and strengthen national security,” said Ryan Bunge, Collins Aerospace vice president and general manager for C4I and autonomy for mission systems.

In another collaboration, C3 AI announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with IT systems integrator ECS in a modernization project for the U.S. Army’s intelligence information collection and management systems.