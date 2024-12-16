Brian Stites Appointed Vice President at MAG Aerospace

Brian Stites, a former Raytheon executive, has been named vice president of operations, digital engineering and communications at MAG Aerospace , the executive announced on LinkedIn Saturday.

Brian Stites Career Highlights

Stites, who also works as an executive consultant for cyber and critical infrastructure protection, was most recently the chief operating officer of GuROO, a company offering enterprise network engineering, enterprise IT, program management, and COMSEC.

Previously, Stites was manager of cyber solutions at Battelle , VP of security strategy for Red River and VP of business development at Mission Secure .

Stites was also part of the U.S. Navy Reserve where he initially served as a cyber specialist for the NR Joint Staff, or J7. He was also the commanding officer of both the NR S&T 106 under the Office of Naval Research and the NR NIOC Hawaii – Camp Parks. He was then appointed director of Information Warfare & Warfighter Performance Portfolio.

Before joining the NR, Stites spent three years at Raytheon as portfolio manager of cyber defense programs and senior program manager where he spearheaded the company’s cyber hardening and resilience campaign. He was also with CACI as senior strategic and operational planner for the L-3 national security solutions.

Stites started his career in the Navy as an acquisition program manager in 2006. He then served as nuclear submarine officer for 11 years before becoming a Navy nuclear engineer. He ended his 15-year Navy career as the operational cyber planner of the Cyber Command.