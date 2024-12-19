Borenstein Group Recognized as a Top 2025 Marketing Agency

The Borenstein Group has been included in Chief Marketer’s list of top business-to-business/business-to-government marketing agencies in 2025.

In a statement published Wednesday, Gal Borenstein, CEO of The Borenstein Group, said the recognition highlights the company’s commitment to excellence.

“Our team constantly engages in new methods to keep our client’s brand in play and elevate their presence. As a B2G marketing agency, we’re excited to raise the bar in 2025,” Borenstein stated.

Supporting GovCon Clients

The Borenstein Group has supported government contracting firms by providing them with advanced tools to drive strategic audience engagement and help improve business outcomes amid the transition to virtual events.

“We have significantly bolstered our content marketing capabilities, focusing on producing high-impact thought leadership content that positions our clients as frontrunners in their fields through executive-level insights, industry reports, and data-driven narratives,” Borenstein noted.

The Washington, D.C.-based digital marketing agency specializes in branding, marketing communications and digital strategy in defense, aerospace, technology, cybersecurity and professional services. The firm offers content marketing, artificial intelligence-driven analytics, targeted digital campaigns and website design.