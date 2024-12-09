Booz Allen, Palantir Partner for Rapid Defense Technology Development

Software company Palantir Technologies and federal defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton have created a partnership to accelerate the development of defense solutions to support U.S. dominance on the battlefield.

According to a joint statement released by the two companies on Friday, their collaboration’s initial focus will be modernizing information infrastructure to improve U.S. forces’ interoperability with allies. In addition, the partnership will develop data-centric platforms fostering synergy in allied mission planning in warfighting missions.

Holistic Approach for Fast-Tracked Asset Delivery

Alex Karp, Palantir co-founder and CEO, pointed out that superior artificial intelligence and hardware are assets that the United States and its allies must deploy to dominate adversaries. “We’re partnering with Booz Allen Hamilton to create a future where AI-infused hardware keeps our allies safe, and our enemies scared,” he said.

Horacio Rozanski, Booz Allen chairman, CEO and president, noted that the company and Palantir have achieved positive results from methodology changes to deter adversaries, including a holistic approach to eliminating barriers for faster results. “Alex and I are creating new mission capabilities that leverage our companies’ unique technologies and expertise to close mission gaps at the speed of now,” he said. The Booz Allen-Palantir partnership has already delivered a prototype defense solution in just 45 days, added Rozanski, a Wash100 awardee.