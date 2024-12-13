Booz Allen’s Amit Kohli: AI-Assistive Tech Could Help Transform Border Protection

Amit Kohli, a vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, said artificial intelligence-assistive technologies and advanced analytics tools could enable federal border control and law enforcement personnel facing large volumes of data to speed up data entry and other administrative tasks and focus on making critical decisions to strengthen border protection.

“Automating processes like data entry through auto-population, field standardization, and predictive text reduces the time and energy officers spend on manual tasks—allowing them to spend more time focusing on the person in front of them,” Kohli said in a statement published Thursday.

The Booz Allen executive noted that homeland security and law enforcement agencies facing talent shortages could adopt AI-assistive technologies as recruitment and retention tools.

“These technological advancements can be valuable recruitment and retention tools,” said Kohli, who leads Booz Allen’s border protection and trade practice.

“By providing technologies that build confidence and quick decision making within such an environment, federal agencies can keep these valuable employees, growing in their careers and contributing to the mission,” he added.