Bob Amani Appointed as Edgewater’s Chief Transformation Officer

Edgewater Federal Solutions has appointed Bob Amani as its chief transformation officer, bringing over two decades of experience in delivering anticipated outcomes and addressing client concerns.

In his new role, Amani will spearhead efforts to work closely with government customers, ensuring they receive enhanced and strategic capabilities, Edgewater said Wednesday. He will also develop the organization’s tech and business processes to advance its large business transition.

IT and Digital Transformation Expertise

Before signing with Edgewater, Amani most recently served as a digital transformation executive advisor at Guidehouse, where he met customers’ business requirements with advanced digital offerings. He also held IT strategy and transformation lead roles at Accenture and partnered with several organizations to boost their operational efficiency and cut down costs.

Amani earned a Master of Business Administration degree, specializing in management information systems, from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from George Mason University. In addition, he is a certified cloud advisor by MIT Sloan School of Management and Carnegie Mellon University.

Realizing the Strategic Vision

Commenting on the latest executive hiring, Edgewater CEO Tom Ferrando noted that Amani’s digital transformation expertise will bolster the company’s status as a large business leader. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to the progress we will achieve through his strategic vision,” he added.