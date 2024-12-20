Bluestone Investment Partners Invests in Valiant Solutions

Bluestone Investment Partners, a private equity firm focused on middle-market defense and government services companies, made a strategic investment in Valiant Solutions, a cybersecurity provider to federal agencies, and brought in government technology sector veterans George Wilson, a Wash100 awardee, and Tom Weston to drive the next growth phase.

“We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Valiant,” John Allen, co-founder and managing partner at Bluestone, said in a press release Wednesday. “Valiant’s innovative approach to enterprise cybersecurity and its strong customer relationships make it an ideal platform for growth.”

“George and Tom bring unparalleled experience in scaling government technology businesses, and we are confident in their ability to drive both organic expansion and strategic M&A to provide innovative solutions across the Federal marketplace,” Allen added. The pair partnered with Bluestone in April this year.

Meanwhile, Matt Raydo, founder of Valiant Solutions will stay on to spearhead business development efforts. “I look forward to continuing my work in business development and helping drive Valiant’s growth while remaining laser-focused on supporting our customers’ missions,” he said.

Wilson, the former president and CEO of ECS Federal, assumed the CEO post at Valiant Solutions in November. Weston also served at ECS as senior vice president and CFO. They helped the government’s information technology services provider to grow its annual review and close several acquisitions.

“Valiant has built an impressive reputation as a trusted partner in Federal cybersecurity,” said Wilson. “I am honored to join this exceptional team and excited to lead the company into its next chapter of growth.”