Bill Olsen Named VP of Emerging Markets at Chevo

Bill Olsen , a 24-year industry veteran, has been appointed vice president of the emerging markets account at Chevo Consulting .

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said Tuesday the business development and consulting professional will manage the company’s current work at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Interior, Securities and Exchange Commission and National Science Foundation. Olsen will be responsible for driving the growth of these accounts and ensuring the success of Chevo’s clients.

Bill Olsen Pre-Chevo Career

Olsen previously worked at Deloitte Consulting for over 14 years. He served as senior manager, supporting client services and business development for the London-based management consulting firm. Olsen catered to various federal agencies such as the Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Homeland Security, including the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Phil Sahady , president of Chevo, expressed excitement over Olsen’s hiring, saying, “His expertise as a consultant and business development acumen, coupled with his outstanding leadership skills and reputation, will allow us to ensure high client satisfaction while extending our footholds in key accounts and continuing to grow within this market.”