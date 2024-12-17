BigBear.ai, Proof Labs to Develop Cybersecurity System for DAF On-Orbit Assets

"Seal of the United States Department of the Air Force," by Arthur E. DuBois, Licensed under Public domain

BigBear.ai , an artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence services provider, has partnered with Proof Labs to deliver an innovative cybersecurity tool for the Department of the Air Force.

The collaboration aims to develop Cyber Resilient On-Orbit, or CROO, a system designed to enhance the cybersecurity of U.S. Air Force and Space Force on-orbit assets, BigBear.ai said Monday.

Proof Labs, BigBear.ai Partnership

Proof Labs, serving as the prime contractor, will integrate SpaceCREST, BigBear.ai’s digital twin capability, into the system. The work involves AI and machine learning cyber intrusion detection to protect space assets.

BigBear.ai will develop the CROO system’s AI/ML capabilities by simulating cyberattacks, including established tactics and procedures. The CROO will then assess and classify the satellite systems’ behavior during normal operation and while they are affected by the simulated cyberattacks.

The ML algorithms will be incorporated into the system and utilized for continuous live surveillance and real-time detection of anomalies and intrusions. The algorithms will used to identify possible threats in the cyber environments of selected space assets in real time.

Proof Labs CEO Ricardo Aguilar said, “Proof Labs is excited to collaborate with BigBear.ai to develop and deliver an advanced intrusion detection system utilizing artificial intelligence for the Air Force Research Laboratory Space Cyber Resiliency program.”