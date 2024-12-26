BAE Systems Receives $68M Army Contract for Additional CATV Production

BAE Systems has secured a $68 million contract from the U.S. Army to produce additional 44 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles or CATVs, the company said.

The Army awarded the defense and security company’s land and armaments unit a seven-year, $278.2 million contract in August 2022 to produce a modernized ground vehicle designed to operate in the Arctic region and other extreme cold weather environments.

For the new order, $48 million is an add-on to the existing full-rate production contract, while $20 million is funding for 2025.

The CATV is based on the unarmored Beowulf variant and is part of the BvS10 family. The Army replaced the Bv206 for Arctic operations with Beowulf in 2022.

Beowulf, a dual-body amphibious vehicle, provides a modernized ground platform solution for extended operations and force projection in the region.

Dean Medland, vice president of Sustainment & International at BAE Systems, said, “The CATV provides a dynamic combination of mobility and flexibility to the U.S. Army, enabling rapid response in all terrains. We are proud to support additional CATV production for the U.S. Army and are confident that the vehicle’s go-anywhere ability and modular design will meet their future needs, allowing them to carry out a range of missions from military operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster response.”