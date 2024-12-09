Auria’s Damian DiPippa on Intersection of Cyber, Space

Auria Space CEO Damian DiPippa discussed the intersection of cyber and space and highlighted the key role of cybersecurity in safeguarding space assets from emerging threats.

“So cyber operations in space may become a predominant first strike activity to cripple an opponent’s ability to communicate, command and control, and gain needed intelligence,” DiPippa said during a podcast episode of DIB Innovators.

Auria’s Cybersecurity Tools

In the podcast posted Thursday, the chief executive told David Graff, chief operating officer and co-founder of RADICL, that Enlightenment Capital-backed Auria Space developed advanced tools such as CAASI and RAMS to help detect and respond to cyber threats.

According to DiPippa, CAASI is a cognitive artificial intelligence tool that uses unsupervised automation and autonomous machine learning to detect abnormal behavior and identify malicious activity from hackers, insider threats, bots and viruses.

“So here, we targeted a specific cyber mission against space and other cyber assets and put a tool together to be able to accommodate our customers and thwart those types of threats,” he said during the podcast.

In this interview, the Auria executive talked about RAMS and how the tool helps an organization assess its cyber posture and determine what assets to protect and how to safeguard them.

“And so on the front end using a tool like RAMS and then on the back end using a tool like CAASI that does the automated detection in order to identify those threats when they do occur so that you can stop that occurrence or figure out how to recover quickly,” DiPippa noted.

The former Northrop Grumman executive also discussed the role of gamification in training the next generation of space operators, the impact of hypersonic glide vehicles and other emerging threats on future space operations and the application of data analytics in space situational awareness.