ASRC Federal Receives $60M DLA Contract for Facility MRO Support

"Seal of the Defense Logistics Agency," by the Defense Logistics Agency, Licensed under Public Domain

ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics, as successor-in-interest to SAIC, has secured a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity bridge contract worth $60 million from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide supplies for the maintenance, repair and operations of facilities .

ASRC Federal Contract Details

The Department of Defense said Friday that the sole-source award has a 154-day period of performance and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2025. ASRC Federal, which acquired SAIC’s logistics and supply chain management business and inherited the IDIQ, will conduct the work for the project in West Virginia, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The Beltsville, Maryland-based company will provide MRO services for facilities used by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. The DLA Troop Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will serve as the contracting activity and will utilize fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds.

ASRC Federal received a similar $60 million IDIQ bridge contract from the DLA in June this year. That contract, also awarded on a sole-source basis, ran through Dec. 27.