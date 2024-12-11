Ask Sage Completes Series A Round for Generative AI Platform Expansion

Ask Sage, the developer of a multi-modal generative artificial intelligence platform for government, the defense industrial base and commercial clients, completed its Series A funding round and raised $17 million from an investor group led by Sapphire Ventures, with the participation of Mucker Capital.

In a press release Monday, Nicolas Chaillan, Ask Sage founder and CEO, said, “Support and enthusiasm from Sapphire Ventures and Mucker Capital through the Series A enables us to further extend Ask Sage’s transformative Generative AI capabilities to current and emerging public sector and commercial applications.”

“With this investment, Ask Sage is poised to scale and enhance its platform and technology to meet customers’ security and operational needs,” added Chaillan, who is also a former chief software officer for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

Ask Sage aims to eliminate barriers to GenAI adoption across the Department of Defense, federal agencies and highly regulated commercial industries.

Jai Das, president and partner at Sapphire Ventures, said, “The defense industry is experiencing a moment of transformation as it adopts new and innovative technologies to be a leader in national security. Ask Sage is one of those breakthrough solutions, enabling the Department of Defense to fully leverage the powerful capabilities of Generative AI.”

Jai Das will join Ask Sage’s board of directors post-Series A round.

Erik Rannala, co-founder and managing partner at Mucker Capital, said, “We believe in Ask Sage’s mission to democratize access to Generative AI for government and commercial sectors.”

On Oct. 10, the Defense Information Systems Agency granted Ask Sage an Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization, the first given to a GenAI platform. Its platform subsequently achieved IL5 authorization with major DOD services, including the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.