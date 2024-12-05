OpenAI Teams With Anduril on Counter-Drone Technology

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is venturing into the defense sector through a partnership with Anduril Industries that would integrate its artificial intelligence technology with Anduril’s counter-unmanned aircraft systems, or CUAS, and Lattice software network. The collaboration will seek ways to use AI models to improve situational awareness by synthesizing time-sensitive data rapidly with less human effort, Anduril said.

The company added that its database on CUAS threats and operations will be used in the AI models’ training to help protect U.S. and allied forces and support mission success.

Commitment to Responsible AI Use

Brian Schimpf, Anduril Industries co-founder and CEO, said OpenAI’s expertise will enable the partnership to fill gaps in air defense capability. “Together, we are committed to developing responsible solutions that enable military and intelligence operators to make faster, more accurate decisions in high-pressure situations,” he added.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, said the company develops AI that supports U.S.-led initiatives ensuring that the technology uplifts democratic values. “Our partnership with Anduril will help ensure OpenAI technology protects U.S. military personnel and will help the national security community understand and responsibly use this technology to keep our citizens safe and free,” he stressed.

Anduril also has a CUAS partnership with Epirus, which is focused on supporting an ongoing technology assessment by the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory on a system with command and control capabilities.