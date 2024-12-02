Army Awards $499M in Contracts for Mortar Propelling Charges

The U.S. Army has awarded spots to American Ordnance and General Dynamics’ ordnance and tactical systems business on a $499.2 million contract for the procurement of critical mortar system components .

Army Contract Details

The Department of Defense said the two companies will compete for each order of the firm-fixed-price contract for the production of mortar propelling charges.

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2029. The Army Contracting Command in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, which is the contracting activity, will determine the work locations and funding for the project with each order.

Previous Army Contracts with General Dynamics and American Ordnance

The Army recently awarded over $961 million in contracts to General Dynamics, American Ordnance and Nammo for the increased production of 155mm artillery components , including M119A2 propellant charges, M231 and M232A2 Modular Artillery Charge Systems and M1128 High Explosive projectiles.