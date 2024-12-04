James Geurts, John Murray Named Venture Partners for Anzu-Green Critical Technologies Fund

Anzu Partners, an investment firm focused on industrial and life sciences technology companies, and J.A. Green & Company, a full-service, bipartisan government relations firm, announced appointing James “Hondo” Geurts and retired U.S. Army Gen. John “Mike” Murray as venture partners for the Anzu-Green Critical Technologies Fund.

In a press release Tuesday, Jeff Green, co-managing partner of the Anzu-Green Critical Technologies Fund, said, “Both Gertz and General Murray have decorated military careers and leadership experience in the realm of homeland security that has helped them to identify and incubate startups that can succeed in the defense space.”

The Anzu-Green Critical Technologies Fund invests in technology startups focusing on national security sectors, including artificial intelligence, advanced materials, renewable energy and quantum science. “We have an opportunity to help fill the gap in the market for critical technology startups that have gained some traction within the DoD but need support to commercialize, grow, and realize their greatest potential,” Green said.

Geurts, who had performed the duties of undersecretary of the Navy and serves as board director at The Hondo Group, said, “I believe deeply in the Anzu-Green mission to support companies serving the large and growing market for critical technologies with national security ties.”

Murray was the first commanding general of the U.S. Army Futures Command and served as a deputy chief of staff to the Chief of Staff of the United States Army. “The U.S. Department of Defense is increasingly focused on early-stage tech companies that can help develop new, innovative systems to build advantages for our national defense.”

“I am thrilled to work with the Anzu-Green team to help startups navigate the challenging process of securing government contracts and bring their technology to market,” Murray added.