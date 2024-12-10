Anduril, Palantir to Enhance AI for National Security

Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries , companies specializing in national security and commercial technology, have partnered to form a consortium that would work to ensure the global artificial intelligence leadership of the U.S. government.

According to Palantir, the partnership aims to deliver the technological infrastructure that enables government and industry partners to turn AI advancements into military and national security capabilities.

Challenges of AI for National Security

The new consortium intends to address two challenges limiting the utilization of AI for national security — data readiness and processing data at scale.

Most government-collected national security data are not saved for AI training and algorithm development, resulting in the loss of valuable defense data. Through the partnership, Anduril’s Lattice software system and Menace compute and communications systems will be utilized for data collection, retention and distribution.

The lack of a secure enterprise pipeline hinders the processing of large-scale data. This has prevented companies working on AI models from fully deploying their products to government defense partners. Palantir’s AI Platform, or AIP, is intended to address this issue. AIP provides cloud-based data management and AI development capabilities that can handle the high volume scale of the commercial industry and meet national security needs.

Furthermore, the collaboration will merge Palantir’s Maven Smart System and Anduril’s Lattice software system to provide a cohesive operational capability from the edge to the enterprise. Maven enables large-scale operational data integration and utilization of AI-based features to boost human decision-making capabilities. Lattice allows direct integration with robotic systems enabling them to be used with AI capabilities for defense, reconnaissance and other joint missions.