Andrew Martin Named Apogee VP for Core Growth

Andrew Martin has been elevated to vice president of growth for core business and services at Apogee .

The defense and national security provider said Monday Martin will oversee the optimization of the company’s existing businesses. The executive is also responsible for driving advanced innovative services across Apogee’s portfolio while boosting and maintaining customer relationships.

Andrew Martin’s Apogee Career

Martin has been with Apogee for more than 11 years. He previously served as senior director of business development and capture before his promotion. As a senior director, Martin spearheaded the expansion and protection of the company’s adaptive acquisition, digital transformation, mission operations and science and technology services.

U.S. Air Force Career Highlights

The Apogee executive served for more than nine years in the U.S. Air Force. Martin held various critical roles including program manager and nuclear missile operator, gaining valuable experience in managing defense acquisition programs and maintaining critical national defense systems’ operational readiness.