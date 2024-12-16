Andrea Inserra, Steve Escaravage to Support Booz Allen’s Defense Clients as Presidents

Booz Allen Hamilton has appointed executive vice presidents Andrea Inserra and Steve Escaravage as presidents of the global defense sector and newly established defense technology group, respectively, effective April 1, 2025.

The McLean, Virginia-based technology consulting firm said Inserra and Escaravage, a three-time Wash100 awardee, will drive digital transformation, mission outcomes and advanced tech innovation in support of defense clients.

Their appointments align with Booz Allen’s Velocity, Leadership and Technology, or VoLT, growth strategy.

Andrea Inserra

The nearly three-decade Booz Allen veteran will succeed the retiring EVP Judi Dotson, who will step down from her role in June after a 35-year career with the firm.

Inserra joined Booz Allen in 1998 as an engineer and most recently served as head of the firm’s aerospace business, where she managed the scaling of technical offerings for defense customers, including NASA, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force.

Her career at Booz Allen included time leading the operations and strategy team for the defense and commercial business, managing the military and civil health businesses and launching the firm’s tech adoption and translation offering.

“Andrea is a proven leader with a deep understanding of national defense missions. Throughout her Booz Allen career, she has built, grown, and led complex businesses, supporting major client transformations across civilian and military missions,” said Horacio Rozanski, chairman, CEO and president of Booz Allen and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Steve Escaravage

As head of the defense technology group, Escaravage will help accelerate capability development for Booz Allen’s defense customers, including the U.S. military, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff and NASA.

Escaravage brings to the role expertise in helping clients scale artificial intelligence and integrating dual-use tech platforms across the digital battlespace.

He has been with Booz Allen for 24 years and held leadership positions within the chief technology office and civil, defense, commercial and international businesses.

“Steve was instrumental in creating Booz Allen’s AI business and scaling it to its current leadership position. As our nation accelerates to outpace its adversaries, Steve is the right leader to help our clients leverage the most advanced technologies—whether built in-house, co-developed, or adapted from the private sector—to gain speed and transform their missions,” said Rozanski.