Akima Books $55M INDOPACOM Digital Modernization Contract

Akima ’s systems engineering subsidiary has secured a five-year, $55 million contract from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to enhance IT and communications infrastructure essential to national security.

Under the contract, Akima Systems Engineering will enhance USINDOPACOM’s common computing environment using advanced communication and IT technologies, Akima said Thursday.

Commenting on the award, Duncan Greene , president of Akima’s mission systems, engineering and technology group, said, “This new partnership will strengthen the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Common Computing Environment, directly aiding their mission of maintaining peace and security throughout a strategically important region.”

ASE will provide systems engineering, network and telecommunications management, information protection, cyber defense, application development, electronic key management and project and information management.

About Akima Systems Engineering

ASE, a Small Business Administration-certified 8(a) company, provides maritime IT as well as systems engineering and integration services for the Department of Defense.