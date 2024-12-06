in Contract Awards, News

Akima Books $55M INDOPACOM Digital Modernization Contract

Akima logo
Akima Books $55M INDOPACOM Digital Modernization Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Akima’s systems engineering subsidiary has secured a five-year, $55 million contract from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to enhance IT and communications infrastructure essential to national security.

Under the contract, Akima Systems Engineering will enhance USINDOPACOM’s common computing environment using advanced communication and IT technologies, Akima said Thursday. 

Commenting on the award, Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s mission systems, engineering and technology group, said, “This new partnership will strengthen the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Common Computing Environment, directly aiding their mission of maintaining peace and security throughout a strategically important region.”

ASE will provide systems engineering, network and telecommunications management, information protection, cyber defense, application development, electronic key management and project and information management.

About Akima Systems Engineering

ASE, a Small Business Administration-certified 8(a) company, provides maritime IT as well as systems engineering and integration services for the Department of Defense.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Leidos Secures 3 DISA Task Orders for DODNET Expansion - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos Secures 3 DISA Task Orders for DODNET Expansion
Splunk Exec Mary Lou Prevost Joins StateRAMP Standards & Technical Committee - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Splunk Exec Mary Lou Prevost Joins StateRAMP Standards & Technical Committee