Airbus, Aerostar Complete Test Flight of Stratospheric ISR Technologies

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and Aerostar have finished testing hardened communications systems designed to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors in the stratosphere.

The test flight , conducted from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6, involved adapting an Aerostar Thunderhead Stratospheric Balloon system and satellite communication terminals on Aerostar’s high altitude balloon systems and Airbus’ high-altitude fixed wing platform Zephyr for stratospheric operations, Airbus said Tuesday.

The integration enabled near real-time communication and provided operationally relevant information.

Fabian Kluessendorf, unmanned aircraft systems engineering director at Airbus U.S, commented, “Having the ability to relay high fidelity ISR data such as full motion video from anywhere in the world at real time is a massive step towards mission readiness for the U.S. [Department of Defense] and our allies.”

The joint effort was conducted under a cooperative research and development agreement between the companies.