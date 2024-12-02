Air Force Posts RFI for Base Operations Support in Europe Installations

The U.S. Air Force’s 764 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron is seeking companies that can support the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa installations in Turkey and Spain. The USAF historically selects a single vendor to provide base operation support for USAFE-AFAFRICA facilities for both locations, but the military service is reconsidering the acquisition strategy and wants to find out if Turkish and Spanish vendors can fulfill its requirements, according to a request for information posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

Air Force Contract Opportunity

Currently, the contractor providing BOS at USAFE-AFAFRICA in Turkey and Spain oversees day-to-day base operations at multiple military sites. The BOS includes program management, civil engineering, logistics services, communication and administrative support, and maintenance and repair of various equipment. The contractor also oversees transient alert services, aerospace ground equipment, war reserve material and rapid airfield damage recovery at each installation.

Moreover, the contractor is involved in military exercises.

Due to the nature of the requirement, the USAF requires all personnel who will work at the installation to secure a SECRET Security Clearance or Interim U.S. SECRET Security Clearance. Interested parties may submit their capability statements on or before Jan. 6, 2025, at 12 p.m. Central European Time.

What is USAFE-AFAFRICA?

USAFE-AFAFRICA, headquartered at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, is in charge of the U.S. Air Force’s air and space operations in Europe and Africa. The major command trains and equips American airmen with the capabilities necessary to maintain stability and support U.S. military operations in the region.

USAFE-AFAFRICA is also the air component for the U.S. Africa Command and U.S. European Command, which is the United States’ representative for NATO.