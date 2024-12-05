5 Leading US 5G Contractors

As 5G technologies continue to be unleashed at increased levels worldwide, the federal government has begun to work closely with industry partners to develop priorities, face challenges and better integrate 5G and FutureG tech across the enterprise.

5G Government Contractors

Ericsson North America

Ericsson is a Swedish telecommunications and networking company whose operations date back to 1876. The company established a presence in North America in 1902, and since then, it has been a leader in the development of numerous novel communication capabilities, including producing some of the first telephones and pioneering 5G wireless technology.

Ericsson’s Recent 5G Efforts

In March, Ericsson launched a federal tech group to support U.S. defense agencies in enhancing 5G-driven digital transformation initiatives to improve national and economic security.

President and CEO of Ericsson North America Yossi Cohen said the company is excited to be at the forefront of government contractors’ efforts to deploy 5G.

“We are excited to build on existing projects with the US government, including the DOD, where Ericsson provides the foundation for multiple 5G prototype deployments and expand into additional government agencies with our innovation and leadership.”

Nokia

Nokia is a technology company that provides network infrastructure, software and technology services. The company was founded in Finland in 1865 by engineer Fredrik Idestam.

Nokia Federal Solutions

In January, Nokia unveiled a new organization designed to produce innovative and secure platforms to meet the requirements of U.S. federal agencies. Dubbed Nokia Federal Solutions , the platform aims to leverage 5G, IP routing, microwave and other services in Nokia’s product portfolio to create new systems and meet national expectations.

Mike Loomis , general manager at Nokia Federal Solutions, said, “With Nokia Federal Solutions, we are strengthening our commitment to support the US Government by investing in a dedicated entity to provide the technology, expertise, and local presence needed to help U.S. federal agencies achieve their mission goals. We are investing to become the U.S. Government’s trusted partner for 5G mission-ready solutions.”

Capgemini

Capgemini is a 5G engineering capabilities provider that supplies design, integration and consulting services related to 5G networks and edge computing technologies. Serge Kampf founded the company in 1967 in France as an enterprise management and data processing company.

The company launched operations in the U.S. in 1981 after acquiring data conversion company DASD Corporation. In 2002, Capgemini established a U.S.-based government solutions sector in McLean, Virginia.

Capgemini Government Solutions Explores Quantum Use for 5G

With quantum computing’s ability to advance 5G networks, Capgemini Government Solutions collaborated with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in May to explore the capabilities’ influence on carbon capture as part of DARPA’s advanced research concept effort.

Oceus

Oceus , a telecommunications company, has made substantial strides in 5G technology development alongside industry partners. Founded in 2011, Oceus was initially dubbed Ericsson Federal before being fully acquired by Ericsson to become what it is today.

Oceus’ 5G Innovation

In June 2022, the company partnered with T-Mobile to develop 5G programs , capabilities and innovative use cases for agencies, including the DOD.

Some Oceus leaders believe the next step in 5G development centers around spectrum sharing and allocation. During the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 5G Forum , Joe Pishock , senior director of business development at Oceus, said, “I think in the next five years, we’re going to figure out how to do spectrum, and it’s not going to be the magic spectrum that works everywhere all the time. We’re going to handle the cellular spectrum the same way that we figured out satellite spectrum when we went to commercial terminals.”

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton is a management and technology consulting company that provides public and private sector services. Edwin Booz founded the company in Chicago in 1914, and it was initially known as The Business Research Service.

Booz Allen Supports US Navy’s 5G Network

In January, Booz Allen was awarded a two-year contract from the U.S. Navy to operate, implement, design and test a 5G cellular network in Guam.

The private 5G cellular network aims to support the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Detachment Naval Base in Guam by delivering mobile and fixed wireless access.

Chris Christou , a senior vice president at Booz Allen and a leader within the company’s Chief Technology Office, said, “Geographically dispersed landscapes like the Indo-Pacific require next-generation network solutions capable of achieving all domain command and control. We are confident in our solutions’ ability to overcome the obstacles that distributed, edge-like environments like Guam present.”