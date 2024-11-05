Zscaler Cloud Browser Isolation Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Zscaler‘s Cloud Browser Isolation has attained authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The milestone indicates that CBI is compliant with security requirements that allow for the offering’s use by the government, Zscaler said Friday.

How does Cloud Browser Isolation work?

CBI works to render the contents of a web page in the cloud then streams the data as rendering instructions to the browser on a user’s device. With the help of Turbo Mode, CBI works to reduce latency and performance issues, thereby making a user’s interaction with the streamed content feel similar to a native web experience.

What benefits does CBI offer?

Because CBI renders web content in the cloud, web-based threats are prevented from reaching the user’s device. CBI also enforces last mile data controls such as prohibiting the use of a system’s clipboard, printing and text input, thereby protecting sensitive data.

CBI can also serve as a less costly alternative to virtual desktops, providing users on unmanaged devices with secure access to an organization’s applications.

Such benefits are critical to federal agencies, which often work with highly sensitive information and are mandated to maintain an effective security posture, especially in light of a constantly evolving cyber threat landscape. Such benefits also enable remote work as well as business continuity in the event that agency-provided equipment fail.