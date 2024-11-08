Yossi Carmel to Step Down as Cellebrite CEO

Yossi Carmil has announced his decision to resign as CEO and member of the board of directors at Cellebrite, a company specializing in end-to-end digital forensics and digital intelligence.

The digital investigative services company said Wednesday it has started a formal search for its next CEO with the help of an executive recruiting firm. It will initiate a leadership transition process once Carmil officially steps down on Dec. 31.

Yossi Carmil’s Cellebrite Career

Carmil spent more than two decades at Cellebrite, starting in 2004 as the vice president for sales. He was appointed CEO after a year and has held that role since.

In his 20 years as the CEO, Carmil helped Cellebrite grow from having a workforce of 18 to employing more than 1,100 individuals in a dozen offices around the globe. The company also expanded its market to over 100 countries, including an estimated 7,000 customers worldwide.

Furthermore, it was during Carmil’s tenure as CEO that the company became public. It also launched its AI-driven Case-to-Closure platform, resulting in double of its market valuation since going public in 2021.

“Leading Cellebrite as CEO for the past 19 years has been an amazing journey and the Company’s success would not have been possible without the support of our customers, partners and investors, and the innumerable contributions from our talented workforce,” said Carmil.

Thomas Hogan, Interim CEO

Thomas Hogan , executive chairman of the board at Cellebrite, will be the interim CEO until the succession is complete. The technology and software executive brings over 40 years of experience in shareholder returns, client impact and employee growth to his interim role.

“As reflected by our strong financial performance and bright outlook for the future, Cellebrite moves forward extremely well positioned to sustain its business momentum,” said Hogan.