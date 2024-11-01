Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for VulnCheck

Vulnerability intelligence capability provider VulnCheck and government IT services provider Carahsoft Technology have forged a partnership to bring vulnerability, threat and exploit intelligence services to the public sector.

Public Sector Distributor

Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as VulnCheck’s public sector distributor and make VulnCheck for Government available to government agencies. The specialized service provides federal agencies with enhanced vulnerability, threat and exploit intelligence capabilities to enhance protection against cyber attacks.

VulnCheck for Government will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts.

Addressing Growing Cybersecurity Issues

According to Verizon’s 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, the public sector accounted for 20% of incidents and 11% of breaches analyzed this year. With cyberattacks against the public sector continuing to rise, the partnership intends to address these cybersecurity concerns by providing federal agencies with real-time vulnerability intelligence autonomously correlated with proprietary exploit and threat intelligence.

Steve Jacyna , director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, expressing excitement over the partnership, said, “As the public sector continues to face mounting cybersecurity threats across all aspects of operations, access to real-time assessments of exploit weaponization is critical to effectively prioritize vulnerabilities and mitigate any loss, cost or downtime that results from exploitation.”