vTech Solution, Elastic to Offer Advanced IT Solutions

IT service provider vTech Solution is collaborating with Elastic to deliver advanced technology solutions enabling government agencies and commercial enterprises to enhance their decision-making and operational efficiency.

Under the strategic partnership, Elastic’s search, security and data analytics platforms will be offered to government offices and educational institutions, allowing the customers to use innovative, secure and reliable IT solutions, vTech Solution said Tuesday.

Advanced IT Capabilities

According to vTech Solution Chief Security Officer Mike Pereria, the collaboration will deliver exceptional IT services to clients. “Partnering with Elastic allows us to offer our clients a new level of capability, particularly in search and analytics.”

Smart Decision-Making, Efficient Operations

With the combined expertise of the two companies, customers will use artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to support their decision-making process. Specifically, the integrated offerings will give clients access to modern IT capabilities, such as search, security and observability, vTech Solution noted in a Thursday LinkedIn post.

In addition, the partnership will equip federal, state and local governments with customized cloud computing and cybersecurity solutions to meet their operational requirements.