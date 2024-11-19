VAST Data’s Government Arm, MITRE Partner to Strengthen Federal AI Sandbox

VAST Data‘s federal subsidiary and MITRE have formed a strategic partnership to field new data capabilities to support a sandbox environment that could be used to train artificial intelligence models designed for federal government applications.

According to a joint release published Monday, MITRE has reinforced its Federal AI Sandbox by deploying VAST Data Platform capabilities combined with the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD AI data center infrastructure.

VAST Data Platform-Backed Federal AI Sandbox

Under the partnership, the companies will provide federal government researchers and developers access to accelerated computing capabilities and software to help train large language models and other generative AI tools.

The MITRE Federal AI Sandbox, supported by the VAST Data Platform, could also provide federal agencies with multi-tenancy abilities and data management capabilities to facilitate the development of AI-enabled applications for cybersecurity, weather modeling and other federal use cases.

The partnership will also allow the nonprofit organization to offer support for AI pipelines and other workloads using VAST Data Federal’s all-flash infrastructure and metadata capabilities.

“Now with MITRE’s new Federal AI Sandbox, we’re proud to bring the combined power of NVIDIA accelerated computing with the VAST Data Platform’s unified data management suite of capabilities to agencies across the public sector,” said Randy Hayes, vice president of public sector at VAST Data Federal.

What is MITRE Federal AI Sandbox?

Launched in October, the MITRE Federal AI Sandbox is a supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD platform and offers an exaFLOP of 8-bit AI compute performance.

MITRE expects the sandbox environment to help developers advance AI experimentation and prototyping work to build generative AI, reinforcement learning decision aids, multimodal perception systems and other AI tools that could support the federal government in areas such as national security, transportation, healthcare and climate.