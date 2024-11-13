CENTCOM Deploys Anduril’s Lattice for Desert Guardian Exercise

The U.S. Central Command employed Anduril Industries’ Lattice software platform during its first Desert Guardian exercise, an event designed to address emerging threats posed by unmanned aerial systems.

At the exercise, CENTCOM used Lattice as a command and control platform to support its experimentation efforts to identify and integrate new sensors into a unified data system, Anduril said Tuesday. The software allowed warfighters to maintain situational awareness of airborne threats in a virtual environment that replicated real-world scenarios.

Lattice Platform at Work

“[This] exercise provides a vital platform for collaboration between industry, government agencies and end-users to solve emerging challenges,” Pat Morris, vice president of air defense at Anduril, said Tuesday. Morris noted that CENTCOM is driving the Department of Defense’s modernization programs.

During Desert Guardian 1.0, sensor teams linked their systems to Lattice to showcase that the platform is ready for operational use. The groups integrated their systems into Lattice without help from Anduril by using the platform’s open application programming interface and software development kit.

Anduril noted that Lattice merged real-time data sharing and tasking across diverse sensor systems during the CENTCOM exercise, proving that a common C2 platform is critical in combining an entire air defense workflow.

Connected Legacy Systems and Third-Party Tech

With Lattice, Anduril aims to deliver an adaptable and scalable network that fuses legacy systems and third-party technologies to create a comprehensive battlespace view.