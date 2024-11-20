Kepler Updates Optical Data Network Plan With Larger Satellites

Kepler Communications is seeking Federal Communications Commission approval of the consolidation of its satellite network plan to enable an update of the company’s optical data infrastructure. Under the revision, the Kepler constellation will be composed of 10 satellites scheduled for launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, plus two pathfinder satellites and six radio frequency cubesats already on orbit, Kepler Communications said Tuesday.

The company added that its optical relay satellites for launching will each weigh about 260 kilograms, significantly more than the 12-kg weight of the on-orbit RF satellites. The optical relay constellation also features added propulsion to ensure its satellites’ capability to deorbit within the FCC’s five-year timeline.

Evolving Optical Technology Needs

Mina Mitry, Kepler Communications CEO and co-founder, noted that as the company saw how optical technology is evolving, it decided to shift its strategy to optical data relay infrastructure modernizing communications for commercial and government users. “With the maturation of optical technology, standards and market demand, Kepler has proudly shifted our architecture to provide customers cutting-edge Internet capabilities in space with a more sustainable network,” Mitry said.

In another development, Kepler announced in April that it is leading a partnership with TESAT-Spacecom and Airbus Defence and Space to create a high-bandwidth optical communications network in low Earth orbit that would explore new opportunities, including the European Space Agency’s High Throughput Optical Network initiative, or HydRON.

ESA tapped Kepler in October as HydRON’s prime contractor, tasked to advance the agency’s data transport capabilities by providing acumen in spacecraft constellation design, manufacturing, networking and operations.