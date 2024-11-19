State Department OKs Potential $70M Sale of Tactical Combat Training Systems to UK

The State Department has approved the U.K. government’s request to purchase 46 Tactical Combat Training System Increment II units under a $70 million foreign military sales agreement.

The FMS package includes containers, testing support, spare parts, documentation, training, engineering, logistics services and related program support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

TCTS II delivers realistic combat training through an open architecture that quickly adapts to evolving threats and missions.

The U.K. plans to use the systems to enhance live, virtual and constructive tactical combat training for its forces.

Collins Aerospace and Leonardo DRS will act as the primary contractors for the deal.

The agreement does not require additional U.S. government or contractor personnel to be deployed to the U.K., DSCA noted.