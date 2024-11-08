Trellix GovCloud Security Platform Gets FedRAMP Authorization

Trellix‘s artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity platform for government agencies has secured a High Impact Level authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The company said Thursday that the FedRAMP authorization opens the Trellix GovCloud Security Platform for immediate implementation across all federal agencies.

“Completing FedRAMP authorization is the natural next step in our commitment to meet the rising demand for integrated security platforms in the federal sector,” said Karan Sondhi, chief technology officer for the public sector at Trellix.

In April 2023, the company’s endpoint detection and response also received the FedRAMP High Impact Level authorization from the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

What is Trellix GovCloud Security Platform?

The Trellix GovCloud Security Platform uses AI, machine learning and behavioral analysis to identify and respond to suspicious online activity. It also features Trellix’s EDR, which automates monitoring of cyberactivity, and Extended Detection and Response.

In addition, the system is connected to the Trellix Threat Intelligence Exchange and Global Threat Intelligence services. According to Sondhi, the combination of AI capabilities, EDR and XDR technologies, and threat intelligence will strengthen cyber defense across government agencies.

The system is run on Amazon Web Service’s GovCloud.

Cyberthreats to Government

In a previous ExecutiveBiz interview with Bobby New, vice president of public sector solutions engineering at Trellix, identified the threats that federal agencies face, ranging from nation-state-backed cyberattacks and hacktivists to supply chain vulnerabilities. The executive advised agencies to prepare for breaches and shift strategies to cyber resilience over avoidance.