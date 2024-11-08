Top 4 Large Language Model Chatbots Dazzling the AI World

Artificial intelligence has been a presence in the government contracting world for decades now — at the recent Raymond James Defense and Government Conference , Parsons CEO and Wash100 awardee Carey Smith said it’s been an established part of the company’s toolbox for many years. Generative AI such as large language models, which are programmed via many-tiered language sets to assess inputs and return a comprehensible output, have also been around for a while, but they’ve gained a new public profile by way of some exciting new offerings from major technology companies.

Below we present a rundown of chatbot products derived from LLMs that are attracting attention and catching the eye of GovCon companies, who are considering how these public-facing tools can benefit their work serving the government’s mission.

Want a helpful analysis of the major technologies powering the defense industry specifically? At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Defense R&D Summit , industry and government subject matter experts will come together to discuss technologies like AI, quantum, 5G and more . Don’t miss this exciting, connection-rich way to start off your year! Join us on Jan. 23 in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

ChatGPT

Launched: November 2022

Creator: OpenAI

User count: 180.5 million

Training data size (in TB): 170

History: The release of ChatGPT, a chatbot derived from OpenAI’s GPT-4o LLM, was responsible for igniting the AI craze in late 2022. Its seamless ability to provide quick, fairly accurate responses that mimic a human cadence made it extremely popular, garnering record numbers of site visits and subscriptions for a software service in only a matter of months. ChatGPT undoubtedly paved the way for and inspired the subsequent names on this list, who all arose as competitors in the short period after its release.

In August 2024, ChatGPT moved into the stable release phase, indicating it had passed all verifications and tests. Still, it continues to draw criticism for its “hallucinations”—inaccurate responses or glitches in logic that result in faulty answers.

Gemini

Launched: March 2023

Creator: Google

User count: 42 million active

Training data size (in TB): 120

What it does and what makes it different: Gemini is a chatbot that attempts to answer all fielded queries and create content at users’ behest. It was initially called Bard and is the follow-up to LaMDA and PaLM 2, two previous Google AI products. These products were not rolled out in a significant way because of an abundance of caution, however, once ChatGPT was released, Google leadership was eager to present their equivalent to the OpenAI product.

Claude

Launched: March 2023

Creator: Anthropic

User count: 54.4 million monthly visitors

Training data size (in TB): 150

Key details: Claude is trained by Anthropic’s Constitutional AI model, which tries to ensure the chatbot will operate based on ethical human principles. It is also known for its “ transparency and traceability ,” according to one Medium writer. “Unlike some other AI systems that operate as a ‘black box’, Claude provides detailed explanations for its decisions and actions,” the user describes.

Microsoft Copilot

Launched: February 2023

Creator: Microsoft

User count: 28 million monthly visitors

Training data size (in TB): unpublished

Origins: Microsoft and OpenAI have collaborated since 2019 and the pair’s AI offerings and work have been entwined since then. Copilot is based on the GPT-4 LLM from OpenAI. It was initially called Bing Chat when it launched but has since rebranded. Along with the rebrand has come the full integration of Copilot into Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system, including the creation of a button on Windows keyboards dedicated to Copilot and an introduction into the ubiquitous Office 365 suite.