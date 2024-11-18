Tim Buckley Joins Boeing Board of Directors

Tim Buckley , former chairman and CEO at The Vanguard Group , has been elected to the board of directors of Boeing .

The global aerospace company said Friday Buckley will officially join the board on Jan. 1, 2025, and will serve on the finance and governance and public policy committees. Buckley, who was also recently elected to the board of directors at Pfizer , will be Boeing’s 12th member of the board and the tenth director elected since 2019.

The Boeing Company Board of Directors

Boeing’s board of directors is composed of seasoned executives with experience in different fields, including aerospace, artificial intelligence, cyber, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain management, software, audit, safety, risk oversight, sustainability and finance.

Tim Buckley’s Work With The Vanguard Group

The long-time Vanguard executive was with the investment management company for almost 34 years. As chairman and CEO, Buckley spearheaded the company’s growth in the industry.

Buckley joined Vanguard in 1991 and served in various positions including chief information officer, chief investment officer and president.