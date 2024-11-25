Tetra Tech Secures $66M EPA START VI Contract

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Tetra Tech a potential $66 million contract to provide technical assistance services to the Superfund Technical Assessment and Response Team, or START, assigned to implement EPA’s National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan responsibilities in the agency’s Region 5 division.

A notice posted on Thursday on SAM.gov showed that the latest award is the sixth iteration of the START contract. According to the statement of work attached with the START VI solicitation, contract work will support response activities related to emergencies, counterterrorism and oil spills; preparedness and prevention activities; assessment and inspection of various sites; the preparation of draft technical reports and related materials on oil and hazardous substance investigation, assessment cleanup and disposal technologies; data management and mapping; and training activities.

Under the contract, Tetra Tech must provide appropriate personnel and materials, tools and equipment for each task.

The award builds on the company’s ongoing work on the potential seven-year, $68M START V contract it secured in 2020. The START V work is similar with the sixth contract iteration but is focused on EPA’s Region 8 division.