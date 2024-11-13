Teledyne Secures $168M IDIQ to Upgrade Army’s NBCRV Sensor Suite

The U.S. Army has awarded Teledyne FLIR Defense a five-year, $168.3 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity low-rate initial production contract to upgrade the sensor suite of the M1135 Stryker Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle, or NBCRV.

Teledyne, the lead integrator in modernizing the Army’s NBCRV system, said Tuesday that the award follows a demonstration of its sensor suite upgrade prototypes.

The military branch has been using Stryker, an eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicle, to address chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear, or CBRN, threats on the battlefield. When equipped with CBRN chemical detection sensors, the Stryker is known as the NBCRV.

Teledyne’s sensor suite combines the capabilities of the FLIR Defense R80D SkyRaider drone and the MUVE B330 biological detection payload designed for small unmanned aerial systems. It also has a command and control system that integrates all devices and platforms with sensor fusion and automation features to reduce the cognitive burden on users and improve decision-making.

“The advanced sensor capabilities on NBCRV will help protect our troops from weapons of mass destruction and enhance mission success on future battlefields,” said JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense.

The company has already received the first delivery order worth $7.5 million under the contract. Work on the NBCRV program, expected to be completed by 2029, will be performed at company facilities in Oklahoma, Maryland and Arizona.