Taxbit Launches Platform for Tax Reporting, Regulation Compliance

Taxbit has introduced a new platform designed to provide enterprises with a simplified way to deal with complex tax reporting for digital products involving high-volume, high-frequency and multi-asset transactions.

The platform easily integrates with enterprise systems; fully automates ingestion, calculation and reporting; and comes with a dashboard that offers companies insights and analytics in real time to monitor their reporting compliance status, identify risks and meet deadlines, Taxbit said Wednesday.

The company launched its new product amid growing and evolving tax regulations worldwide. Dave.com, Fidelity and Uphold are among the users of the Taxbit offering to ensure compliance with global tax regimes.

“The global financial landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by transformative regulations and institutional adoption of both digital and traditional assets,” said Lindsey Argalas, CEO of Taxbit. With the Taxbit platform, enterprises can access top-tier tax expertise and cutting-edge technology to meet the demand for transparency and traceability, she added.