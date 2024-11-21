Splunk Observability Cloud Achieves FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Designation

The Program Management Office of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has granted “In Process” designation to Splunk Observability Cloud.

In a blog published on Tuesday, Bill Rowan, Splunk’s vice president of public sector and a Wash100 award recipient, said the company achieved the designation as it works to attain FedRAMP Moderate authorization for the software-as-a-service offering designed to accelerate digital service delivery and the migration of critical applications to the cloud.

Splunk Observability Cloud can simplify the public’s access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and housing vouchers, self-service tax processes, and student or veteran loans, among other government services, resulting in enhanced customer experience and increased public trust, Rowan added.

The SaaS offering, which combines the company’s applications for infrastructure, application performance, user interface and synthetic monitoring, also offers the capabilities to easily detect potential issues and identify root causes using high-resolution, streaming analytics and instantly see how every user experiences an app and how each code change impacts site performance. It provides unified observability of mission-critical digital systems through its dashboards, visualizations and alerts.

Splunk achieved the designation for Observability Cloud after securing FedRAMP High authorization for Splunk Cloud Platform and FedRAMP Moderate authorization for Splunk Security Orchestration, Automation and Response.