SOSi Names Jeffrey Mounts as Federal Civilian Senior Account Executive

SOS International has appointed Jeffrey Mounts, who has nearly three decades of experience at the State Department, as senior account executive for the federal civilian sector.

In this role, Mounts will use his experience in overseeing large-scale financial operations and enterprise resource planning tools to help align SOSi’s digital innovation and transformation capabilities with customers’ evolving requirements, the company said Thursday.

He will leverage his understanding of the federal procurement process, help develop and manage partner and customer relationships and advise the company’s sales teams and business segments.

“Jeff possesses extensive experience and brings an intimate understanding of the civilian agency market to SOSi,” said SOSi CEO Julian Setian.

“With a large part of our business in that sector and growing, his knowledge will prove invaluable as we drive greater business penetration,” added the three-time Wash100 awardee.

Knowledge of Federal Financial Processes

Mounts brings to the position expertise in federal financial processes and human capital compensation systems, including personnel and pay policy, after-employment pension and benefit administration, global payment execution and banking services, program management and global shared services operation and implementation.

He spent nearly 30 years at the State Department, where he served as acting chief financial officer, comptroller and assistant secretary for finance.

Before SOSi, the senior account executive was the global head of foreign mission banking at Citibank.