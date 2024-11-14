SMX Opens New Facility in North Carolina

SMX has opened a new facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to enhance technology access and promote collaboration among the defense and industry communities surrounding the military bases of Fort Liberty and Pope Army Airfield.

The company said Tuesday the site includes on-site 24/7 IT and facility security officer support that is enhanced with a dual internet service provider failover system.

Dana Dewey , president of the mission solutions group at SMX, said, “Now both local and distant Government and Industry partners have an experimentation and collaboration space to support requirements generation, validation, and complex problem solving.”

“We will leverage this new lab capability along with innovative technology partnerships to enable accelerated digital and mission transformation outcomes for our clients,” Dewey added.