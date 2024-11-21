SkyePoint Appoints Manohar Kumar, Durriya Badani to Management Positions

SkyePoint Decisions has named Manohar Kumar and Durriya Badani as the company’s senior vice president of operations and vice president of strategic accounts , respectively.

In a statement Tuesday, SkyePoint President Heather Conigliaro welcomed the new appointees and said, “Manohar’s proven delivery success and Durriya’s ability to build strategic relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operational divisions. I am confident these two leaders will propel our growth trajectory in the federal civilian market while fostering our culture of delivery excellence.”

Kumar will lead federal portfolio divisions focused on contract delivery, service performance, mission outcomes, customer engagement and profit and loss management.

The SVP has 20 years of experience managing global programs and delivering technology services across federal government, financial services, telecommunications and high-tech sectors.

Meanwhile, Badani will oversee cybersecurity, network operations and process optimization.

The VP has over two decades of experience in the federal ecosystem, with expertise in business development, emerging technologies and SkyePoint’s “Mission First” initiatives.