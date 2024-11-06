Shift5 Awarded Spot on $975M Air Force Contract

Shift5 has received a spot on a potential $975 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office to advance the development of military operational services and sustainment capabilities.

Under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity contract, Shift5 will leverage its platform to support the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office and other Department of Defense agencies, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced Wednesday. The Air Force originally awarded this IDIQ in July.

The Shift5 Platform

Shift5 is an observability platform for onboard operation technology. The platform provides U.S. military branches and combatant commands with enhanced operational data access and analytics at the edge to improve fleet readiness.

Josh Lospinoso , CEO and co-founder of Shift5, said, “This IDIQ gives Shift5 a unique opportunity to deploy its solutions rapidly and to support an existentially important matter for the Department of Defense — the availability and active readiness of its fleet assets.”

“We’re eager to make Shit5’s innovative technology available through this quick path to market across the Air Force RO and complementary organizations,” Lospinoso added.