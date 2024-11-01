in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Serco Inc. Books $97M NAVSEA Contract for Shipyard Support

Tom Watson
Serco Inc. Books $97M NAVSEA Contract for Shipyard Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Serco Inc. has secured a five-year, $97 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command to provide shipyard program management and business performance support services.

The company said Thursday it will support the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and the Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center.

Work will include process innovation, program management training, workforce development, on-site project coaching and support for environmental, safety and health programs.

Tom Watson, Serco Inc. CEO and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, commented, “I am proud of the difference our team makes in implementing proven processes and initiatives that allow shipyards to better deliver ships, bringing proven efficiency to industrial operations and supporting mission critical programs.”

In 2022, Serco received a $334 million contract from NAVSEA for shipbuilding acquisition program management services, which includes program, business, financial, technical, engineering and logistics services as well as foreign military support.

Written by Kacey Roberts

