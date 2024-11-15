Serco Inc. Books $73M Army Contract for Logistics Support

Serco Inc. , a company providing professional, technology, engineering and management services, has secured a recompete contract from the U.S. Army to continue providing global logistics support services . The contract comes with a base period of performance of 1 year and 4 option years. If all options are exercised, the contract’s value is estimated to reach $73 million.

Serco’s New Army Contract

The company said Thursday the new agreement enables it to continue supporting the Army in its objective of providing globally responsive strategic logistics capabilities and materiel readiness for all military operations. Under the five-year contract, Serco will assist in tasks such as acquisition and cost analysis, strategic program mission support, contingency and operational planning and global training and exercises. These services will cover 25 locations across 13 countries.

Tom Watson , CEO of Serco Inc. and 2024 Wash100 Award winner, stated, “This program has afforded Serco the opportunity to directly support some of the most critical operational, contingency, humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in support of the United States, U.S. Army and Joint and Allied Forces. Our team continues to make an impact through the high-level insight our subject matter experts provide to keep the Army prepared and trained to meet future challenges.”