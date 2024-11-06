Carahsoft to Deliver SectorNet Platform to Public Sector

SectorNet has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to distribute its secure collaboration platform to the public sector, the government IT services provider said Tuesday.

SectorNet’s Secure Collaboration Platform

SectorNet’s secure collaboration platform enables public and private sectors to seamlessly share controlled unclassified information. The platform, hosted on Microsoft’s Azure Government Cloud and integrated with Microsoft 365 GCC-High, utilizes encryption and authentication protocols to safeguard communication and data sharing among government users.

The platform supports real-time messaging, file sharing and collaborative document editing. Its customizable access controls allow authorized users to maintain confidentiality and transparency while accessing sensitive information. Other built-in features of the platform include such as audit trails and aid in meeting regulatory standards, which ensures accountability in government operations.

Carahsoft as SectorNet’s Public Sector Distributor

Carahsoft will provide the public sector access to SectorNet’s secure collaboration platform through its reseller partners. The company will also leverage its contract or procurement vehicles to make the services available. This includes NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions — Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Eric Velez-Villar , CEO at SectorNet, remarked, “Carahsoft’s unparalleled expertise in the public sector and their relationships with government agencies make them the ideal partner to help us navigate the complexities of government procurement.”