Secise Receives $68M Contract for Air Combat Office Support

Air Combat Electronics Program Office (PMA-209)
The joint venture of Precise Systems and Don Selvy Enterprises has secured a five-year, $68 million recompete contract to provide a range of support services for the Naval Air Systems Command unit dedicated to develop advanced electronics systems for warfighters.

Secise will specifically deliver engineering, logistics, technical experience, reliability and data analytics services in support of the Air Combat Electronics Program Office Common Acquisition Program, Precise Systems said Friday.

Established in 1988, PMA-209 is responsible for delivering reliable, fully developed systems that meet naval aviation combat needs.

Commenting on the award, Joe Marino, senior vice president at Precise Systems, said, “Precise Systems is both humbled and honored at the opportunity to be able to continue supporting PMA-209 and its strategically important mission of providing critical capabilities to the warfighter in the form of common, fully developed, supportable, and reliable systems.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

