Sagewind Capital Announces Majority Investment in Sabel Systems

Private equity firm Sagewind Capital announced a majority investment in Sabel Systems Technology Solutions, a provider of research and development services to the Department of Defense and other agencies.

In a press release Wednesday, Steven Lefkowitz, managing partner of Sagewind Capital, said, “Sabel is executing on critical digital transformation initiatives for its customers. These initiatives enable the use of better technology that ultimately strengthens teams within and outside the government.”

Chris Sharbaugh and Doug Kinyon, managing principals of Sabel Systems, said, “Sabel is excited to partner with Sagewind in charting the next chapter of our growth in the digital engineering and cyber solutions marketplace.”

Sabel Systems’ Digital Engineering Cloud enables the DOD to accelerate R&D and enhance agility, scalability and connectivity, which are required to be more effective and efficient. Sabel and the DEC serve various missions together, including modeling and simulation, product lifecycle management. They also help develop manned and unmanned platforms and enable enterprise-wide compliance.

Sagewind’s backing of Sabel Systems is its 6th active government technology platform investment and 8th platform investment in the government technology sector.