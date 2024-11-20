RIVA Receives Task Orders to Improve HHS Financial Reporting System

RIVA Solutions has secured two task orders to enhance financial reporting and systems integration within the Department of Health and Human Services grants management ecosystem.

Awarded under a $76 million Financial Management Portfolio blanket purchase agreement, the orders require the development of centralized financial reporting capabilities that would allow Administration for Children and Families Child Care and Development Fund program grantees to submit reports through the Program Support Center-managed HHS payment management system, RIVA said Monday.

Effective Financial Services

According to Danielle Cox, vice president of client delivery at RIVA, “We are honored to support HHS PSC in its mission to deliver effective financial services, equipping them with tools that enable a more efficient, transparent, and mission-focused future—allowing for greater focus on programs that serve communities nationwide.”

Efficient Financial Infrastructure

The company will also create web services to support an integrated system for facilitating real-time data synchronization across the agency’s grants management, financial and payment infrastructure. The system, which complies with federal standards, will feature error-handling mechanisms to promote transparency and accountability within the HHS.

Designed to minimize manual intervention, reduce redundancies and standardize data across the HHS grants lifecycle, the upcoming RIVA solution will streamline the department’s grant closeout process and improve reporting accuracy. It will enable the agency to establish a more efficient and transparent financial infrastructure.



